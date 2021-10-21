3 killed in gas explosion at restaurant in China's Liaoning

BEIJING: Three people were killed and more than 30 injured on Thursday (Oct 21) after a gas explosion in a restaurant in Shenyang, the capital city of China's Liaoning province, state media reported.

Footage shared by state-run People's Daily on social media showed the windows ripped out of several buildings in a street coated in dust and debris.

The blast occurred on Thursday morning on the residential street, which is lined with businesses, official news agency Xinhua said.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene and rescue work was still ongoing.

Investigators have "preliminarily determined that the explosion occurred within a commercial and residential building", Liaoning's emergency response authority said in a social media post.

Photos published by the Liaoning emergency services showed rescuers in hard hats surrounded by debris.