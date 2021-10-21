Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

3 killed in gas explosion at restaurant in China's Liaoning
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

3 killed in gas explosion at restaurant in China's Liaoning

3 killed in gas explosion at restaurant in China's Liaoning

A gas explosion at a restaurant ripped through a busy street in Shenyang on Oct 21, 2021. (Photo: Weibo/Liaoning Fire Department)

21 Oct 2021 12:46PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 12:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Three people were killed and more than 30 injured on Thursday (Oct 21) after a gas explosion in a restaurant in Shenyang, the capital city of China's Liaoning province, state media reported.

Footage shared by state-run People's Daily on social media showed the windows ripped out of several buildings in a street coated in dust and debris. 

The blast occurred on Thursday morning on the residential street, which is lined with businesses, official news agency Xinhua said.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene and rescue work was still ongoing.

Investigators have "preliminarily determined that the explosion occurred within a commercial and residential building", Liaoning's emergency response authority said in a social media post.

Photos published by the Liaoning emergency services showed rescuers in hard hats surrounded by debris.

A gas explosion at a restaurant ripped through a busy street in Shenyang on Oct 21, 2021. (Photo: Weibo/Liaoning Fire Department)

Gas explosions are common in China due to weak safety standards and poor enforcement.

A blast in June killed 25 people and injured more than a hundred others when a gas line exploded in a residential compound in central China's Hubei province.

Eight people, including the general manager of the company that owned the gas pipe, were later detained after authorities found "unsound" safety practices and serious defects in the pipe.

Related:

Source: AGENCIES/vc

Related Topics

China explosion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us