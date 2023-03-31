Logo
Asia

35 dead, 16 hurt in India stepwell accident
35 dead, 16 hurt in India stepwell accident

People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed on Mar 30, 2023 as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival in Indore, India. (Photo: AP)

31 Mar 2023 11:59AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 11:59AM)
LUCKNOW, India: At least 35 people were killed and 16 were injured after the roof of a stepwell collapsed in central India, a local government official said on Friday (Mar 31).

The incident occurred as devotees gathered at a temple in Indore to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on Thursday, officials said.

"We have rescued 18 people, 35 have been found dead and 16 are injured," Ilayaraja T, a top local government official, told Reuters.

At least 75 army and rescue personnel worked through the day to remove debris, using ropes and ladders to pull out people who had fallen into the well, local media reported.

Source: Reuters/fh

