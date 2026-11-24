SINGAPORE: About 400,000 Malaysian citizens are currently barred from travelling over issues including unpaid taxes, court orders or outstanding payments to enforcement agencies, Malaysian Immigration Department director-general Zakaria Shaaban said on Monday (Nov 23).

"Since 2024, a total of 404,848 Malaysians have been subjected to immigration travel restrictions," The Star reported Zakaria as saying.

The Immigration Department acted on notifications from the Inland Revenue Board, the Department of Insolvency and other agencies and does not collect debts itself, Zakaria said in an interview.

“If a Malaysian is prevented from leaving the country due to outstanding liabilities or other restrictions, the person must resolve the matter directly with the agency that imposed the restriction,” he said, adding that the Immigration Department updates a person’s status only when instructed to do so by the relevant agency.

Anyone found to be subject to an active arrest warrant or wanted-person notice would be referred to the relevant enforcement agency, Zakaria added.

He advised Malaysians wanting to check their status before travelling to visit the government’s Immigration Travel Status Check website.

Zakaria also said that about 140 foreigners are turned away at Malaysia's borders daily, with 41,656 foreigners receiving not-to-land (NTL) notices in the first 10 months of 2026.

Indonesians were at the top of the list of nationalities with 34,650 NTL notices, followed by Bangladeshis (27,504) and Indians (22,350), Zakaria was cited as saying by The Star.

Zakaria said that 49,522 NTL notices were issued in 2025, while 34,528 were issued the year before.

The primary reasons for denying entry to Malaysia include "the inability to demonstrate sufficient financial means to support their stay, having questionable or unverified visit purposes or being flagged on security or blacklist databases", Zakaria said.

Other grounds for refusal include having no valid passport or no valid or appropriate visa.

The immigration department also keeps records of foreigners barred from entry because of immigration offences, security concerns, enforcement actions or directives from other authorities.

Zakaria said such restrictions could result from a person overstaying their visa, being illegally employed, engaging in criminal activity or other violations, adding that the bans might be temporary or indefinite and the duration was set on a case-by-case basis.