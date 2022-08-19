Five on Friday: 5 products to feed your instant noodle mania

SINGAPORE: Hands up if you’ve had instant noodles in the past month.

Beyond being a wallet-friendly meal or a comforting midnight snack, instant noodle mania is real. From viral challenges to photogenic museums, we just can’t get enough of this salty, and sometimes spicy, umami-bomb.

Despite also having fallen victim to rising inflation costs, there is no doubt that it will remain a shelf staple for many households.

Slurping down a piping hot bowl noodles goes beyond just convenience. It triggers a warm and fuzzy sense of nostalgia – the taste of chicken Maggi mee prepared by a doting loved one to the thrill of sharing your first cup noodle outside a convenience store with classmates after school.

For those who are seeking to revel in or expand their instant noodle craze even further, consider these offbeat offerings:

MAKEUP