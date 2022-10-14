Five on Friday: 5 off the beaten track places to visit in Japan and Taiwan

SINGAPORE: After two-and-a-half years of strict border restrictions, Taiwan and Japan are finally welcoming tourists back on Oct 13 and Oct 11 respectively.

Raise your hand if you, like me, quickly searched for cheap airline tickets.

Be warned - if you're planning a trip over the next couple of months, expect to come face-to-face with thousands of tourists who also can't wait to go back to their favourite cities.

But what if you don't want to be part of the large crowds that will throng cities like Tokyo, Osaka and Taipei? Or maybe you’ve been to the usual tourist spots one too many times and want to venture off the beaten track?

In this week's Five on Friday, we’re looking at lesser-known spots to visit in Taiwan and Japan.