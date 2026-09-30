Ex-husband, in-laws accused of murdering Hong Kong model Abby Choi appear in court

HONG KONG: The ex-husband and in-laws of Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi accused of murdering her appeared before court on Wednesday (Sep 30), in a gruesome case that has sent shockwaves through the city.

Choi, an influencer with more than 140,000 followers on Instagram, had shared photos from Paris Fashion Week just days before she was killed in 2023.

Police discovered parts of the 28-year-old's dismembered body at a house in suburban Hong Kong. Her death was widely reported in the city, where violent crime is relatively rare.