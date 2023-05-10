Abby Choi murder: Hong Kong model’s 'face to be recreated using 3D printing technology' to allow grieving family a chance to mourn

The vigil is set to take place at Po Fook Memorial Hall in the Tai Wai area of Sha Tin district on Jun 18. Her family is expected to book the entire funeral parlour for the service.

It will be followed by a funeral ceremony the next morning before the remains are taken to a monastery on Lantau Island for cremation.

A source familiar with the arrangements said Choi’s family planned to hire an overseas hi-tech firm to use three-dimensional printing and a make-up service to recreate a face for the skull to allow a respectful viewing of the remains for mourners at the funeral if needed.

Despite a massive search at a New Territories landfill and a Tseung Kwan O cemetery, police have only been able to recover Choi’s skull, legs and some broken ribs.

After completing all examinations including a DNA test, the remains were given back to her family late last month.

Some funeral homes in mainland China have used 3D printing to restore the face of the disfigured deceased.

They scan photos of the deceased provided by family members to build a 3D model, usually within two hours. A 3D facial mask is then made within a day using resin, plaster, silicone and fibre before undertakers apply make-up and a wig.

It is unclear whether Choi’s family have opted for this type of mask.