About half of Myanmar's people could sink into poverty in 2022: UN

NEW YORK: Urban poverty is on course to triple in Myanmar, pushing nearly half the population below the poverty line next year, the United Nations said on Wednesday (Dec 1), as the twin impact of the pandemic and a military coup threaten progress made in the past decade.

The army seized power from the elected civilian government of Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, unleashing political and economic turmoil as it sought to crush opposition and hurting efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Based on a survey of 1,200 households, the UN Development Program (UNDP) said Myanmar was set to return to levels of deprivation not seen since 2005, before democratic reforms began.

"A slide into poverty of this scale could mean the disappearance of the middle class – a bad omen for any rapid recovery from the crisis," Kanni Wignaraja, the director of the UNDP bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement.

A spokesman for the military junta did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

In the worst-case scenario, the United Nations estimates the numbers of those living below the poverty line could double to 46.3 per cent from 24.8 per cent, while urban poverty is expected to triple by 2022 to stand at 37.2 per cent, versus 11.3 per cent in 2019.

Half of survey respondents in urban areas said they had no savings left, while about a third reported having sold a motorbike, often a family’s main means of transport.

There was a "clear rising trend of households eating less food" and increasing high school drop-out rates.