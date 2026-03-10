Indonesia’s ‘dead river’ a stark warning after Sumatra flood disaster

NORTH ACEH, Indonesia: Months after Cyclone Senyar triggered deadly floods across Sumatra, a river in North Aceh remains buried beneath a thick layer of timber.

Residents now call it the “dead river”.

Water still flows beneath the vast carpet of floating logs, but from above it looks lifeless – choked by debris left behind when floodwaters surged through the region last November.

Many of the logs show clean, flat chainsaw cuts – suggesting they were felled rather than naturally broken.

During floods, timber like this can be swept downstream and act like battering rams, slamming into homes and infrastructure with destructive force.

Cyclone Senyar brought days of intense rainfall to western Indonesia, but the scale of devastation cannot be attributed to heavy rain alone.

Widespread deforestation in forests upstream had stripped away natural cover, turning heavy rain into fast-moving, destructive currents.