Dreams on hold: Afghan girls, women desperate to get back to class

KABUL: To fill her days and keep her mind occupied, university student Hawa sits by the window in her Kabul home and pores over a book.

Like hundreds of thousands of other Afghan girls and young women, the 20-year-old Russian literature undergraduate has not been allowed to return to her studies since the Taliban seized power in mid-August.

And like many of her peers, she is feeling a mixture of frustration and anger that her aspirations to study and work are being thwarted.

"We are not born to sit at home," Hawa told Reuters in her family's house in the Afghan capital, where she has been cooped up spending her days drawing, reading and doing chores.

"If we can nurture babies we can provide for our families too. In this situation, I do not see my dreams coming true."