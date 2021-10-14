Afghan pomegranate pickers jobless as fruits rot at shuttered border

KANDAHAR: Afghanistan's festive pomegranate season has begun, but this year thousands of tonnes of the juicy red fruit risk rotting on trucks blocked at Pakistan's frequently shuttered border - leaving thousands of farm workers unemployed.

With its tart and crunchy, ruby-red seeds locked inside a leathery red rind, the pomegranate is renowned for its health benefits, and is one of the most important crops in the country's south.

But the fruit is ripening as Afghanistan finds itself engulfed in a multitude of crises that have metastasised since the Taliban seized control two months ago.

"We have 15,000 farm workers in this region who have been laid off because the trade has been paralysed and the fruit is rotting," Haji Nani Agha, who heads the Fresh Fruits Union in Kandahar, told AFP.