Afghan soldiers seek Taliban amnesty after fall of Herat

HERAT: Thousands of Afghan soldiers thronged the governor's office in the western city of Herat looking for the Taliban - not to battle them but to seek amnesty.

Afghanistan's third-biggest city fell without a fight on Thursday (Mar 10) as government forces retreated and Herat's famous warlord Ismail Khan was detained by the insurgents.

With fears of violent reprisals growing as the Taliban get closer to a full takeover of the country, Afghan soldiers in Herat - nearly all of them in civilian clothes - gathered Saturday to try and get a letter of amnesty.

Inside the office that once housed the Herat governor, Taliban members sat on couches - some cradling American military rifles - as they jotted down names and reviewed lists spread on a glass-top coffee table.

On stationery with the Taliban letterhead, one wrote amnesty notes - some long-term, some valid for just a few days.

One Afghan soldier at the compound told AFP that his unit was surrounded by the Taliban before the fall of the city.

Now he just wanted security.

"I have come here to get an amnesty letter to go out of the city," said Ahmed Shahidi.

"Until I find a place where I can stay safe in the future."