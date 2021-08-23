Afghan women students see no future in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

DOHA: A group of Afghan women too young to recall the Taliban's 1996-2001 rule are experiencing the same trauma once recounted by relatives after the group retook control of Afghanistan, leading thousands to flee the country.

"We are going back to darkness," said one of the university students evacuated to Qatar, who described feelings of anxiety and fear and like others declined to provide details that could identify them or their families back home for security reasons.

"It's all the stories that we were hearing from our parents and our grandparents, and at that time it was a story but now it's like the nightmare came true," a second woman said.

The four who spoke to Reuters are among hundreds of Afghan students, mostly women, evacuated to the Gulf Arab state.

When they last held power, the Taliban strictly enforced their ultra-conservative interpretation of Sunni Islam that included banning women from going to school or working.

Many doubt the militant group's proclamations that this time women's rights will be protected under the framework of Islam.