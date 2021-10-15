Blast at Shi'ite mosque in Afghan city of Kandahar kills dozens

KABUL: A large explosion tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar killing at least 41 people, the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday (Oct 15) prayers and killed dozens of worshippers from the minority sect.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack in Kandahar, but Islamic State claimed the similar bombing that killed scores of Shi'ites in the northern city of Kunduz a week earlier.
The attacks have caused shock and terror among members of Afghanistan's Shi'ite minority and undermine the ruling Taliban movement's claim to have restored security since taking control of the country in August.
Hafiz Abdulhai Abbas, director of health for Kandahar, told AFP: "Information from the hospitals shows 41 killed about 70 wounded in today's mosque attack."
At least 15 ambulances were seen rushing to and from the scene, as Taliban security threw a cordon around the area.
"We are overwhelmed," a doctor at the city's central Mirwais hospital told AFP.
"There are too many dead bodies and wounded people brought to our hospital. We are expecting more to come. We are in urgent need of blood. We have asked all the local media in Kandahar to ask people to come and donate blood."
Haji Sarwar Hazara, a local construction contractor who worships at the mosque and arrived soon after the blast, said there had been at least three attackers. One attacked security guards at the entrance, allowing two suicide bombers to get into the mosque in the confusion.
"When I arrived at the mosque, I saw injured, dead bodies, and people who had fallen on top of each other," he said, adding that he had seen the bodies of two attackers.
"I do not know who did this work, it is the enemy of Islam. But they cannot bring differences among Muslims," he said.
A security guard assigned to protect the mosque said three of his comrades had been shot as the bombers fought their way in.
Sayed Rohullah told AFP: "It was the Friday prayer time, and when we were preparing I heard shots. Two people had entered the mosque.
"They had opened fire on the guards and in response the guards had also opened fire on them. One of them committed a suicide blast inside the mosque."
Two more attackers detonated their bombs in crowded areas outside the main building, he and other witnesses said.
"We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque of the Shiite brotherhood in the first district of Kandahar city in which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," tweeted Taliban interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti.
Photographs and mobile phone footage posted by journalists on social media showed many people apparently dead or seriously wounded on the bloody floor of the Imam Bargah mosque.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said security forces had been ordered to capture the perpetrators and bring them to justice under Islamic law.
Sunni Muslim fighters of Islamic State have repeatedly targeted Shi'ites in the past with large-scale attacks intended to kill civilians, including one that killed scores of schoolgirls in a Shi'ite district of Kabul in May last year.
The Taliban are also strict Sunni Muslims but consider Islamic State their enemy and have pledged to protect all ethnic and sectarian groups since sweeping into power in August as US forces withdrew.
The embassy of Iran, Afghanistan's neighbour and the region's largest Shi'ite power, condemned the attack.
"We hope Taliban leaders take decisive action against these wicked terrorist incidents," it said in a tweet.
HELD TO ACCOUNT
The UN mission in Afghanistan said those responsible should be held to account.
Taliban special forces arrived to secure the site and an appeal went out to residents to donate blood for the wounded.
The blast, coming so soon after the Kunduz attack, underlined uncertainty over security in Afghanistan as the Taliban grapple with an escalating economic and humanitarian crisis that threatens millions with hunger.
The local affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan after an ancient name for the region covering Afghanistan, has stepped up attacks following the Taliban victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.
Taliban officials have played down the threat from Islamic State, and dismissed suggestions they may accept US help to fight the group.
But the repeated attacks have undermined their claim to have brought peace to Afghanistan after four decades of war, and caused increasing unease from countries in the region about the potential for militant violence to spill out across the border.
That the Shi'ite minority has again been targeted may also inflame tensions among ethnic and sectarian groups in the country, which is largely Sunni Muslim but ethnically diverse.
Most Shi'ites in Afghanistan belong to the Hazara ethnic group of Persian speakers, who have complained of persecution under the mainly Pashtun-speaking Taliban in the past.