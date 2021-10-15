Blast at Shi'ite mosque in Afghan city of Kandahar kills dozens

KABUL: A large explosion tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar killing at least 41 people, the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday (Oct 15) prayers and killed dozens of worshippers from the minority sect.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack in Kandahar, but Islamic State claimed the similar bombing that killed scores of Shi'ites in the northern city of Kunduz a week earlier.

The attacks have caused shock and terror among members of Afghanistan's Shi'ite minority and undermine the ruling Taliban movement's claim to have restored security since taking control of the country in August.

Hafiz Abdulhai Abbas, director of health for Kandahar, told AFP: "Information from the hospitals shows 41 killed about 70 wounded in today's mosque attack."

At least 15 ambulances were seen rushing to and from the scene, as Taliban security threw a cordon around the area.

"We are overwhelmed," a doctor at the city's central Mirwais hospital told AFP.

"There are too many dead bodies and wounded people brought to our hospital. We are expecting more to come. We are in urgent need of blood. We have asked all the local media in Kandahar to ask people to come and donate blood."

Haji Sarwar Hazara, a local construction contractor who worships at the mosque and arrived soon after the blast, said there had been at least three attackers. One attacked security guards at the entrance, allowing two suicide bombers to get into the mosque in the confusion.

"When I arrived at the mosque, I saw injured, dead bodies, and people who had fallen on top of each other," he said, adding that he had seen the bodies of two attackers.

"I do not know who did this work, it is the enemy of Islam. But they cannot bring differences among Muslims," he said.

A security guard assigned to protect the mosque said three of his comrades had been shot as the bombers fought their way in.

Sayed Rohullah told AFP: "It was the Friday prayer time, and when we were preparing I heard shots. Two people had entered the mosque.

"They had opened fire on the guards and in response the guards had also opened fire on them. One of them committed a suicide blast inside the mosque."

Two more attackers detonated their bombs in crowded areas outside the main building, he and other witnesses said.