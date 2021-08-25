Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms Aug 31 airlift deadline

KABUL: Afghans on Wednesday (Aug 25) faced an increasingly desperate race to escape life under the Taliban after President Joe Biden confirmed US-led evacuations will end next week.

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated since Aug 14, but huge crowds remain outside Kabul airport hoping to flee the threat of reprisals and repression in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Biden said Tuesday the United States would stick to its Aug 31 deadline to completely withdraw its troops despite warnings from European allies that not all vulnerable Afghans would be able to leave by then.

"The sooner we can finish, the better ... each day of operations brings added risk to our troops," Biden said Tuesday.

"We are currently on the pace to finish by Aug 31."