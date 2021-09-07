Hundreds of health centres at risk of closure in Afghanistan: WHO

GENEVA: Hundreds of medical facilities in Afghanistan are at risk of imminent closure because the Western donors who finance them are barred from dealing with the new Taliban government, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday (Sep 6).

Around 90 per cent of 2,300 health facilities across the country might have to close as soon as this week, the UN health agency's regional emergency director, Rick Brennan, told Reuters in an interview.

He said many Western donors had regulations which prevented them from dealing with the Taliban, without going into further detail.

"We are going to have a pause in operations in a large proportion of those (health facilities). By some estimates up to 90 per cent will cease functioning probably later in the week and that will be associated with increased illness and death," Brennan said.