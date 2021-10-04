'We lack everything': Afghanistan's health system at breaking point

KABUL: At an overcrowded hospital in Afghanistan, the few remaining doctors and nurses try urgently to treat skeletal babies and malnourished children packed side by side on beds.

The country's healthcare system is on the verge of collapse following the Taliban takeover in August when international funding was frozen, leaving the aid-reliant economy in crisis.

"We lack everything. We need double the equipment, medicine and staff," said Mohammad Sidiq, head of the paediatric department at the Mirwais hospital in the southern city of Kandahar, where there are twice as many patients as beds.

Many staff have quit after not being paid for months, while others have fled abroad fearing Taliban rule, with many women too afraid to return to work under the hardline Islamists.

Sidiq said there had been an influx of patients as access to the hospital improved following the end of Afghanistan's 20-year conflict, straining resources further.

At just 5.5kg, one 11-month-old baby at the hospital weighed just half what the infant should.

A severely malnourished five-year-old with diarrhoea and pneumonia lay motionless and was being fed through a tube. He weighed just 5.3 kg.

"I could not bring him to hospital before because there was fighting," the boy's mother said.

At another hospital in the northern town of Balkh, a medic said the number of patients had also shot up.

"In the past, the roads were closed due to the war and people could not come to the hospital, but now their number is much higher than before," Muzhgan Saidzada told AFP.

"Of course, it has become more difficult to handle," the doctor at the Abo Ali Sina Balkhi Regional Hospital said.