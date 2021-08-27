Kabul bombers must be brought 'to justice': UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council urged the international community to bring the perpetrators and instigators of the twin suicide bombings at Kabul airport to justice, in a joint statement released on Friday (Aug 27).

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the statement by the 15-member council said.

"They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," it added.

Thursday's blasts, claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, killed at least 92 people, including 13 US service members.