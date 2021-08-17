More than 600 fleeing Afghans cram into dramatic US military flight

Among the people visible in the photo is a small child holding a feeding bottle in the lap of a woman. Several other people are seen holding small children.

Hardly any belongings are visible among the passengers, except a small suitcase and a backpack in the foreground.

The flight - which Defense One said had the call sign Reach 871 - landed in Qatar in the early hours of Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware.

The US military did not specify the destination.

This C-17 was not the only one to take so many Afghans out of the country - Defense One cited the US official as saying that several planes took off from Kabul with similar numbers.

It is also not the first time Boeing C-17s - workhorses of the US Air Force transport fleet - have been used for such a large evacuation.

In 2013, a US C-17 flew out more than 670 people from the eastern Philippines after Typhoon Haiyan.

In its usual configuration, a C-17 carries about 100 troops with equipment.