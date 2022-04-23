Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: A bomb blast ripped through a mosque in northern Afghanistan during prayers on Friday (Apr 22), killing 33 people including children, just a day after the Islamic State group claimed two separate deadly attacks.

Since Taliban fighters seized control of Afghanistan last year after ousting the United States-backed government, the number of bombings has fallen, but the jihadist and Sunni Islamic State has continued with attacks against targets they see as heretical.

A string of bombings rocked the country this week, with deadly attacks targeting a school and a mosque in Shia neighbourhoods.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that children were among the 33 dead in the blast on Friday at a mosque in the northern province of Kunduz.

"We condemn this crime ... and express our deepest sympathies to the bereaved," he said, adding that 43 more were wounded.

An intelligence official said on condition of anonymity that the explosion was caused by a bomb, but it was unclear how it was detonated.

An AFP correspondent saw large holes blown through the walls of the Mawlavi Sikandar mosque, popular with Sufis in the Imam Sahib district, north of Kunduz city.

One side of the mosque was completely destroyed by the explosion.

Jihadist groups such as Islamic State bear a deep hatred for Sufis, who they view as heretics, and accuse them of polytheism - the greatest sin in Islam - for seeking the intercession of dead saints.

"The sight at the mosque was horrifying. All those who were worshipping inside the mosque were either injured or killed," Mohammad Esah, a shopkeeper who helped ferry victims to the district hospital, told AFP.

"I saw 20 to 30 bodies," another local resident said.