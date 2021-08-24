WHO says it only has medical supplies in Afghanistan for a week

CAIRO: The World Health Organization (WHO) only has enough supplies in Afghanistan to last for a week after deliveries of medical equipment from abroad were blocked by restrictions at Kabul airport, a senior regional WHO official said on Tuesday (Aug 24).

The UN agency was also concerned the current upheaval in Afghanistan could push up COVID-19 infections, with testing dropping by 77 per cent in the past week and vaccinations also down, officials from the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean office said.

The WHO officials, in an online briefing, said 95 per cent of health facilities in Afghanistan remained operational but that some female staff had not returned to their posts and some female patients were now afraid to leave their homes.

"We rapidly distributed lifesaving supplies to health facilities and partners in Kabul, Kandahar and Kunduz but WHO now only has enough supplies in the country to last for one week. Yesterday 70 per cent of these supplies were released to health facilities," said WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari.