Afghanistan, Pakistan truce talks reach third day
KABUL: Afghanistan and Pakistan held a third day of negotiations in Istanbul on Monday (Oct 27), seeking a lasting truce after their bloodiest clashes in years.
Fighting between the South Asian neighbours broke out after explosions in Kabul on Oct 9.
The Taliban government blamed the blasts on Pakistan and launched a retaliatory border offensive.
Days of fierce clashes killed dozens on both sides in their deadliest row since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.
The one-time allies have had frosty relations since the Taliban's return, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militant groups that stage cross-border terror attacks.
After an initial 48-hour ceasefire between the warring neighbours lapsed, a second truce emerged on Oct 19 following talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, though its terms remain unclear.
The talks in Istanbul, which began Saturday, aim to establish long-term peace.
"The second phase of negotiations is ongoing; we cannot predict the outcome and must wait for the end of the meeting," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Monday.
"The only solution to resolve the recent issue with Pakistan is dialogue and understanding," he added.
A Pakistani security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday that "further progress in the talks depends on the positive attitude of the Afghan Taliban."
The source accused Taliban negotiators of showing "stubbornness and a lack of seriousness".
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had warned on Saturday that failure to reach a deal could lead to "open war".
"We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them," he said.
Pakistan has demanded "verifiable action" against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says launches attacks from Afghan soil.
Kabul denies harbouring militants and insists on safeguarding Afghanistan's territorial integrity.
Speaking on the sidelines of a summit in Malaysia while signing a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, US President Donald Trump reiterated his offer to help mediate.
He said he could "solve the Afghanistan–Pakistan crisis very quickly".
The border between the two neighbours has been closed for two weeks, with only Afghans expelled from Pakistan allowed to cross.
Gul, a 25-year-old driver who only gave his first name, said that in the town of Spin Boldak on the Afghan side of the border "there are 50 to 60 trucks, some with apples, others with pomegranates and grapes. The fruit is rotting."
"We wait and call on the government to reopen" the border, he said.
According to figures the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) provided to AFP on Monday, the violence killed at least 50 Afghan civilians and wounded 447 others in one week.