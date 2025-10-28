Afghanistan, Pakistan truce talks reach third day

KABUL: Afghanistan and Pakistan held a third day of negotiations in Istanbul on Monday (Oct 27), seeking a lasting truce after their bloodiest clashes in years.

Fighting between the South Asian neighbours broke out after explosions in Kabul on Oct 9.

The Taliban government blamed the blasts on Pakistan and launched a retaliatory border offensive.

Days of fierce clashes killed dozens on both sides in their deadliest row since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

The one-time allies have had frosty relations since the Taliban's return, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militant groups that stage cross-border terror attacks.

After an initial 48-hour ceasefire between the warring neighbours lapsed, a second truce emerged on Oct 19 following talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, though its terms remain unclear.

The talks in Istanbul, which began Saturday, aim to establish long-term peace.

"The second phase of negotiations is ongoing; we cannot predict the outcome and must wait for the end of the meeting," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Monday.