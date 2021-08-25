Afghan Paralympians evacuated and safe: IPC

TOKYO: Afghanistan's two Paralympic athletes have been safely evacuated from the country, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said Wednesday (Aug 25), declining to specify their destination.

The two taekwondo athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, were originally due to represent their country at the Tokyo Paralympics.

But with the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the pair were among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country.

Before the Games began, the IPC confirmed that the athletes would no longer be able to compete, and the Afghan flag featured at Tuesday's opening ceremony in a symbolic fashion only, carried by a volunteer.