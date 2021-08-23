US raised prospect of using South Korea bases for Afghan refugees, Seoul says

SEOUL: The United States discussed "at a very basic level" using its bases in South Korea to temporarily house refugees from Afghanistan, but talks on the issue have not progressed, South Korea's foreign minister said on Monday (Aug 23).

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing that there was no such discussion currently under way, but under additional questioning said that American officials had made preliminary requests.

"It is true that (the allies) did discuss the possibility at the very basic level," he said. "It, however, was not discussed seriously."

Chung said any use of American bases for refugees would require the permission of the South Korean government.