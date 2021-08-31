Taliban celebrate defeating the United States in Afghanistan

Many Afghans are terrified of a repeat of the Taliban's initial rule from 1996 to 2001, which was infamous for their treatment of girls and women, as well as a brutal justice system.

The Taliban have repeatedly promised a more tolerant brand of rule compared with their first stint in power, and Mujahid continued that theme.

"We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all," he said.

Mujahid also insisted Taliban security forces would "be gentle and nice".

AID CRISIS

The Taliban face a daunting challenge of transforming from an insurgent group to a government, in war-ravaged nation dependent on foreign aid.

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe, with food stocks running low because of disruptions caused by conflict as well as a severe drought.

Some Afghans appealed to the Islamist movement to keep their promise of a softer rule.

Fawzia Koofi, a rights activist and former negotiator for the ousted government who has twice survived assassination attempts, called on the Taliban via Twitter to include all Afghans as they turn to governing the country.

"Taliban, hear us out: We must rebuild together!" she wrote. "This land belongs to all of us."

Other activists struggled to find hope amid the gloom.

"If I let my thoughts linger on what we have lost, I will lose my mind," Muska Dastageer, who lectured at the American University of Afghanistan, wrote on Twitter.