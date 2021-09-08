Afghan protests persist, posing a problem for new Taliban government

A group of Afghan women crouched on the side of a Kabul street and took cover after armed members of the Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse hundreds of protesters.

One of them spoke rapidly at the camera filming them.

"These people (the Taliban) are very unjust, and they are not human at all," she said. "They do not give us the right to demonstrate; they are not Muslims but infidels."

Heavy gunfire resumed, leading to more panic.

There were no known casualties from the firing, and video footage from Tuesday's (Sep 7) protests, some of it shared on social media, showed Taliban pointing their rifles in the air before they pull the trigger.

But the protests, nearly a month after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, along with daily, smaller demonstrations around the country often led by women, pose a challenge to the new Afghan government announced late on Tuesday.