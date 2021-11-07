Online Afghan humour: Laughter as resistance against Taliban

He left Afghanistan in 2000 during the first phase of Taliban rule ended by the 2001 US-led invasion.

He ended up in Finland via a long, clandestine route to Europe and puts together his videos on YouTube during the week, while working as a taxi driver at the weekend.

"I left Afghanistan at the age of 13, when the Taliban was in power. I remember everything," said Afzali, who came to Finland after living for three years in Iran, one year in Turkey and seven in Greece.

"EMPTY HEARTS"

Afzali is a self-taught expert in 3D design and is perfecting his skills at a Helsinki university.

This has allowed him to create more than 200 comic videos that started out by targeting the deposed pro-Western Afghan government, which critics accused of being riddled by corruption.

But now his sights are set on the Taliban.

"Their guns may be full of bullets but their hearts are empty," he told AFP.

Several of his works have enjoyed more than 1.7 million views.

"It works very well. People get the message because it's visual," Hafzali said.

"I want to send my message to Taliban leaders and Taliban followers that we are free human beings, we're not going to accept this rule. I think the majority of people don't want to accept this."

His attitude is shared by Musa Zafar, a prominent Afghan satirist. Zafar fled the country in 2016 but refuses to disclose where he is living now for security reasons.

"Satirists make people laugh, while being informative like media," of which Afghans are "tired" because their usual flow of information is "depressing", he said.

"NARROW-MINDEDNESS"

Satire can also make the political figures targeted "think twice" about the way they govern and the measures they take, said Zafar, who posts his work under the name "Imam Musa".

One of his jokes recently posted on Afghanistan International, a widely read news site for Afghans, referenced vegetables to poke fun at the Taliban.

"A new committee has been formed within the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice to discuss the shape of cucumbers, eggplants and pumpkins" - in case they resemble sexual organs.

For the same reasons, "bakers now have two weeks to produce bread that is neither round nor long", he continued.

His post echoed the televised statements of a pro-Taliban cleric who at the end of September advised women "not to put on perfume when they leave their homes", nor to wear shoes with heels or click them on the ground lest they arouse men.

"The ignorance and narrow-mindedness of the Taliban energises satirists," said Imam Musa.