Taliban-style security welcomed by some, feared by others

KABUL: It was not 7am yet and already the line outside the police station’s gates was long, with men bringing their complaints and demands for justice to Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

Something new they immediately found: The Taliban fighters who are now the policemen do not demand bribes like police officers did under the US-backed government of the past 20 years.

“Before, everyone was stealing our money,” said Hajj Ahmad Khan, who was among those in line at the Kabul District 8 police station on a recent day. “Everywhere in our villages and in government offices, everyone had their hands out,” he said.

Many Afghans fear the harsh ways of the Taliban, their hardline ideology or their severe restrictions of women's freedoms. However, the movement does bring a reputation for not being corrupt, a stark contrast to the government it ousted, which was notoriously rife with bribery, embezzlement and graft.

Even residents who shudder at the potential return of punishments - such as chopping off the hands of thieves - say some security has returned to Kabul since the Taliban swept in on Aug 15.