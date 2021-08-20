US evacuation flight out of Afghanistan had record 823 passengers

WASHINGTON: The United States military transport aircraft shown in a now-iconic photograph jam-packed with Afghans fleeing the country's Taliban takeover held a record 823 passengers, the Pentagon said on Friday (Aug 20).

The US military's Air Mobility Command said that the original estimate of 640 Afghans, seated on the hard floor of the giant C-17 Globemaster III - already more than double the normal capacity - omitted children passengers.

The count was made based on the number of seats filled on the buses delivering the passengers to the C-17 and left out all the children seated on laps, it said on Twitter.

Ultimately, the aircraft, which was headed to Qatar, "safely transported 823 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport" on Aug 15.

"This is a record for this aircraft," the Air Mobility Command said.

The command did not say how many crew were on the flight.