Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work

KABUL: The Taliban's effective ban on women working sank in on Monday (Sep 20) sparking rage over the dramatic loss of rights after millions of female teachers and girls were barred from secondary school education.

After pledging a softer version of their brutal and repressive regime of the 1990s, the fundamentalists are tightening their control of women's freedoms one month after seizing power.

"I may as well be dead," said one woman, who was sacked from her senior role at the ministry of foreign affairs.

"I was in charge of a whole department and there were many women working with me ... now we have all lost our jobs," she told AFP, insisting she not be identified for fear of reprisals.