Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

The group have now promised a softer brand of rule, pledging that women will be allowed to work but within the limits of Syariah law.

The rebranding is being treated with scepticism, with experts questioning whether it will be a short-term bid to seek international recognition and a continuation of vital aid.

"The talks are ongoing to form a government, but they are not talking about women's participation," Basira Taheri, one of the rally's organisers said.

"We want to be part of the government - no government can be formed without women. We want the Taliban to hold consultations with us."

She described how "most of the working women in Herat are at home", out of fear and uncertainty.

Ebram said that those who had returned faced resistance from the new Taliban forces in control.

"Some women, like doctors and nurses who dared to go back to work, complain that the Taliban mock them," Ebram said.

"The Taliban don't look at them, they don't talk to them. They only show their angry faces to them."

Primary school-age children including girls have returned to school, but the Taliban says further education is on hold until after the formation of a government.