Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

The United Nations has warned that more than half of Afghanistan is facing "acute" food shortages. (Photo: AFP)

15 Nov 2021 11:04PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 11:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KABUL: Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday (Nov 15), as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid.

The UN has warned that around 22 million Afghans or half the country will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover.

"There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul.

He cited World Food Programme figures showing 3.2 million Afghan children under the age of five will be acutely malnourished by the end of the year, and said the previous US-backed government did not do enough to avert disaster.

Related:

"For twenty years, the health sector has remained dependent on foreign aid. No basic work has been done ... so the healthcare infrastructure and its resources could survive," he said.

Foreign donors and non-governmental organisations have financed everything, he continued, adding: "No factories have been built, the domestic resources haven't been utilised."

The Taliban overthrew the previous US-backed government on Aug 15 following a lightning offensive into the capital.

The international community then froze the aid on which the country's economy so heavily relied.

"How we can provide services if the foreign resources are curtailed and the international organisations cut their aid?" Omar said.

"The World Bank, EU, and USAID (the US development agency) do not fulfil the promises they made to the people of Afghanistan," he said.

"Organisations made commitments to the people of Afghanistan, and made promises to mothers, children, and the needy. Their slogan was to keep health services away from politics, but when the (regime) change took place, unfortunately, they all ended up with a political agenda," he said.

The food crisis comes after Afghanistan has already been devastated by more than four decades of conflict.

Source: AFP/ad

Related Topics

Afghanistan Taliban

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us