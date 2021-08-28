'Just the clothes on me': Afghans escape to new life in US

ABU DHABI: Wazhma left everything behind to escape Taliban rule after the extremist group took control of Afghanistan, aspiring for a life "free of threats" in the United States.

In a facility in the United Arab Emirates, temporarily hosting Afghan evacuees heading to other countries, the 21-year-old medical student struggled Saturday (Aug 28) to overcome the terror she experienced during the last days at home.

"My husband worked for the US embassy. They (Taliban) would have killed us if we stayed," brown-haired Wazhma told AFP in English, just hours before she was due to board a US-bound flight.

"I only took the clothes on me. Nothing more."

The young Afghan was among tens of thousands of evacuees who fled the capital Kabul after the Taliban swept in and deployed on the streets in mid-August.