After lockdown, Shanghai tries to mend fences with foreign firms

SHANGHAI: Shanghai officials are seeking to revive confidence among multinational firms bruised and frustrated by the city's COVID-19 lockdown by holding multiple meetings with foreign firms and easing a key border requirement for overseas workers.

The image of China's most cosmopolitan city and its biggest business hub was badly damaged by the two-month lockdown, with countless expatriates relocating and foreign businesses warning that they are reconsidering investment plans.

The Shanghai government plans to hold 20 meetings this month with foreign firms engaged in key industries such as automobiles, trade, semiconductors and biomedicine, according to a report by the Jiefang Daily, a Shanghai government-backed newspaper, on Sunday (Jun 5). The report was reposted on the Shanghai city website.

The firms would be picked from major investment countries and regions, including the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea.

The first of two meetings held so far was attended by executives from US blue chips such as Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson, the report said. The second meeting included automakers Tesla, General Motors and Ford.

The companies did not respond immediately to requests for comment on Wednesday.

In addition, the European Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday it had been informed during a meeting with the city's vice mayor that Shanghai will no longer require official invitation letters, so-called PU letters, for foreigners returning for work and their dependents, addressing what had become a bugbear for the expat community.