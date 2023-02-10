In ageing China, a call for 'bold' steps to cut cost of having babies

HONG KONG: A Chinese health official has urged local governments to take "bold" steps to lower the cost of having babies and raising children to reduce the burden on families and boost fertility, a state-backed publication reported on Friday (Feb 10).

China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, data released last month showed, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline.

In addition to that is the prospect of a rapidly ageing population slowing the economy as revenues drop and government debt increases because of soaring health and welfare costs. Demographers warn that China might get old before it gets rich.

Yang Wenzhuang, director of Department of Population Monitoring and Family Development under the National Health Commission (NHC), stressed the importance of family support for improving the fertility rate, the publication the Paper reported.

Yang said that worries about money and career development among women were the main factors for people opting not to have babies, adding that precise policies were needed to improve the fertility level.

"Local governments should be encouraged to actively explore and make bold innovations in reducing the cost of childbirth, childcare and education" to promote the long-term balanced development of the population, Yang said.

China had to "firmly grasp the important window period of population development" during its 14th five-year plan which runs until 2025, to accelerate "the promotion of childbearing support", he said.

Yang's comments were published in the latest issue of NHC-managed magazine, Population and Health, the Paper said.