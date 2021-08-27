Afghans search for survivors, and pick up the dead, at Kabul hospital

KABUL: A boy sobbed in the back of a car in Kabul on Friday (Aug 27), squeezed beside the coffin of a relative killed in the devastating blasts that quickly overwhelmed the city's hospitals.

He was among a crowd of people who gathered at the capital's Emergency Hospital to collect the bodies of loved ones after Thursday's sunset bombings outside Kabul airport.

Bowing his reddened face between his crossed arms and wiping away tears with his scarf, the youngster stared down at the plywood box, wrapped shut with a white sheet.

Another Afghan, Abdul Majeed, came to the clinic to look for his brother, an 11th-grade student who was at the airport with no documents or papers, desperate to escape the "troubles" of his home country.

"He wanted to fly abroad," Majeed told AFP. "Unfortunately, he's missing after the back-to-back blasts."