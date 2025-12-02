AI boom could widen inequality worldwide, with Asia most at risk: UN agency report

As the global artificial intelligence race heats up, the technology could deepen existing inequalities between countries if left unmanaged, according to a new report released by the United Nations’ lead agency on international development on Tuesday (Dec 2).

Such a divide will be most visible in Asia where nations differ widely in income levels, digital capacity and governance, noted the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The agency is tasked with supporting countries and communities to eliminate poverty.

Its latest report, titled The Next Great Divergence: Why AI May Widen Inequality Between Countries, noted that Asia hosts more than half of the world’s AI users and is rapidly expanding its innovation footprint.

For example, China now holds almost 70 per cent of AI patents worldwide. Six economies across the continent are also home to more than 3,100 newly funded AI companies.

However, digital readiness varies significantly across the region, noted UNDP.

Countries such as Singapore, China and South Korea are making substantial investments in AI infrastructure and skills, while others are still working to strengthen foundational digital access and literacy, it added.

UNDP warned that while many lower-income countries have gradually closed the gap with higher-income ones, AI could chip away at these gains.

Its report said such nations lack the infrastructure for any meaningful gains from the technology.