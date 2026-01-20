AI will reshape work and improve living standards in India, says Salesforce India CEO

Artificial intelligence will reshape the nature of work in India while improving living standards, said Salesforce India CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya amid growing concerns over automation in the workforce.

Those fears echo anxieties seen during earlier industrial revolutions, when shifts in how people worked initially disrupted employment but led to the creation of new roles, she told CNA.

“I don't think our standard of living went back, it only went forward,” she added.

“I do not believe this time too, that it is going to slide back. It's going to become better.”

She expects workers to upskill and move into roles that require greater critical thinking, creativity and empathy, as technology takes over more routine tasks.

Her comments come as India looks to harness AI to address some of its most pressing social challenges, even as concerns grow over the technology’s impact on jobs.