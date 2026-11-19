Returns on AI investments may matter more for Asia’s growth than US chip curbs: IMF official
The International Monetary Fund’s second-in-command tells CNA’s Elizabeth Neo that sustainability of the AI investment boom will depend on whether companies can generate sufficient returns.
SINGAPORE: Whether massive investments in artificial intelligence pay off could have a greater impact on Asia’s economic growth than the latest United States restrictions on advanced AI chips, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first deputy managing director Dan Katz said.
Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of the Singapore Fintech Festival on Thursday (Nov 19), Mr Katz said the economic impact of the newly announced US export controls remained uncertain but pointed to the profitability of AI-related investments as a more significant factor shaping the region’s growth prospects.
The US Department of Commerce announced on Monday that it would enforce tighter curbs on the exports of advanced AI chips to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil, citing a “higher-than-normal” risk of the chips being illegally diverted to China.
“The rules that were announced just a few days ago, I think everyone is still looking at them and trying to understand what the effect will be,” said Mr Katz.
He said strong global demand for AI-related infrastructure, in particular from the US, has helped drive economic growth in several Asian economies.
“Whether that demand continues is ultimately going to be a function of the profitability associated with these investments as we move more into the adoption phase,” he added.
RISING DEBT FINANCING
The IMF is also closely monitoring the growing use of debt to finance the AI infrastructure boom, amid concerns about broader spillovers into financial markets if investments fail to deliver.
“As this buildout has proceeded, as more and more capital is needed, we're starting to see … more a hybrid of equity and debt financing,” Mr Katz said.
However, he noted that many of these firms that are undertaking these investments are starting their borrowing from a “very low level of debt financing”.
Their strong credit profiles and growing borrowing needs are beginning to reshape credit market dynamics, he added.
“If you look at the aggregate, the amount of leverage in the system is still modest, but it's rising and so we need to watch this very carefully,” he said.
AI BOOM BACKED BY STRONG EARNINGS
Despite concerns about a potential pullback in funding for AI investments, Mr Katz said the current boom differed from speculative episodes in the past, as it is backed by strong earnings growth.
AI firm Anthropic reported US$17 billion (S$21.9 billion) in revenue in the third quarter this year, reflecting the rapid growth seen across the AI landscape.
“The reason we've seen such strong financial asset performance in the AI ecosystem is mostly that the earnings of these companies have been so extraordinary,” Mr Katz said.
He said this translated into strong growth in the real economy, with memory chip manufacturers in South Korea and semiconductor firms elsewhere in Asia benefiting from the demand for their products.
However, he questioned whether such earnings could be sustained over time as more competitors enter the market, potentially eating into profits.
“So that, ultimately, I think, is the big question as to whether the real economy benefits associated with AI and in particular in the Asia region can continue.”
ASIA’S ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
Looking ahead, Mr Katz pointed to the AI investment boom and energy shocks stemming from the war in the Middle East as two major forces shaping Asia’s economic prospects.
He added uncertainty remains over the outlook for energy prices.
Although oil prices had eased in recent weeks, Mr Katz said the real question would be where they would eventually settle and what that would mean for growth and inflation.
As for AI, he said much would depend on whether the investment boom could be sustained and the returns that companies ultimately generate from their investments.
“So, really the trajectory of these two forces and the balance between them is going to be the key issue for the global economy moving forward and for Asian economies,” he said.