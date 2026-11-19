SINGAPORE: Whether massive investments in artificial intelligence pay off could have a greater impact on Asia’s economic growth than the latest United States restrictions on advanced AI chips, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first deputy managing director Dan Katz said.

Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of the Singapore Fintech Festival on Thursday (Nov 19), Mr Katz said the economic impact of the newly announced US export controls remained uncertain but pointed to the profitability of AI-related investments as a more significant factor shaping the region’s growth prospects.

The US Department of Commerce announced on Monday that it would enforce tighter curbs on the exports of advanced AI chips to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil, citing a “higher-than-normal” risk of the chips being illegally diverted to China.

“The rules that were announced just a few days ago, I think everyone is still looking at them and trying to understand what the effect will be,” said Mr Katz.

He said strong global demand for AI-related infrastructure, in particular from the US, has helped drive economic growth in several Asian economies.

“Whether that demand continues is ultimately going to be a function of the profitability associated with these investments as we move more into the adoption phase,” he added.