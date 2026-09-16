Malaysia talks to rival airlines as it monitors AirAsia's financial health, sources say

KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG: Malaysia's government has asked Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air whether they can absorb AirAsia's domestic market share, said two people with knowledge of the matter, as part of what they described as scenario planning while authorities monitor the financial health of Southeast Asia's largest low-cost airline.

Discussions between the government and Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air have increased in recent weeks, the people said, amid growing concerns over financial pressures faced by AirAsia.

The airline has been hit by soaring jet fuel costs stemming from the US-Israeli war on Iran that surged 66 per cent in the second quarter from the prior quarter to an average of US$183 a barrel.

The talks, which involve the finance ministry and state-linked airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings, are part of broader scenario planning around AirAsia's financial strains, the people said.

Other options that have been discussed include the government providing some form of endorsement to bolster the airline's plan to raise fresh capital from external investors, though the exact nature of any potential support remains unclear, Reuters reported this month.

Reuters was unable to independently establish details about AirAsia's financial picture.

Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air told the government they would only take over AirAsia's operations on a large scale if they could also assume its aircraft leases, one of the people said, as absorbing its routes and passenger volumes without the aircraft would be far more difficult.

Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air have both expressed to the government their willingness to expand organically to absorb AirAsia's routes and passengers rather than acquire its whole business, the people said.

AirAsia has said it commands about 40 per cent of Malaysia's overall aviation market and 60 per cent of domestic flying, making its financial challenges a significant concern for the government, the people interviewed by Reuters said.

Farouk Kamal, deputy group CEO of AirAsia Group, said in a statement that the airline does not comment on operational or financial speculation or unannounced corporate arrangements.

"All material updates regarding our business and fleet strategy are disclosed transparently through official exchange filings and corporate announcements at the appropriate time," he told Reuters.

"We also wish to reiterate that AirAsia remains focused on maintaining business continuity and stable operations across all its markets and we continue to see strong underlying demand across our network. We are also working closely with our stakeholders to manage our financial and operational requirements."

Malaysia Airports Holdings said it regularly engaged with all airline partners as part of normal network and route development, including on "potential capacity and route opportunities where there are gaps in the market or unmet demand." It declined to comment on AirAsia's financial outlook.

Malaysia's finance ministry, Batik Air and Malaysia Airlines declined to comment.