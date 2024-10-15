Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Bomb hoax forces Air India plane to make emergency landing in Canada
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Bomb hoax forces Air India plane to make emergency landing in Canada

Bomb hoax forces Air India plane to make emergency landing in Canada

Branding for Air India is seen on an Airbus A350-900 at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, Jul 24, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville)

15 Oct 2024 10:43PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2024 10:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: The latest in a string of hoax bomb threats made to Indian airlines forced an Air India plane to make an emergency landing in Canada, the airline said on Tuesday (Oct 15).

The passenger aircraft, flying from India's capital New Delhi to Chicago, was the subject of "a security threat posted online" and as a "precautionary measure" has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada, Air India said.

The aircraft and passengers were being "re-screened as per the laid down security protocol", the company said.

"Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days," it added.

"Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously."

Indian media reported that an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted mid-air to New Delhi after a false alert on Monday.

Similar hoaxes were received by India's low-cost operator IndiGo regarding two flights that were to take off - to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and to Muscat in Oman, according to Indian media.

NDTV reported that a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai and an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru also received bomb threats.

Source: AFP/nh

Related Topics

Air India India Canada

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement