Bomb hoax forces Air India plane to make emergency landing in Canada

NEW DELHI: The latest in a string of hoax bomb threats made to Indian airlines forced an Air India plane to make an emergency landing in Canada, the airline said on Tuesday (Oct 15).

The passenger aircraft, flying from India's capital New Delhi to Chicago, was the subject of "a security threat posted online" and as a "precautionary measure" has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada, Air India said.

The aircraft and passengers were being "re-screened as per the laid down security protocol", the company said.

"Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days," it added.

"Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously."

Indian media reported that an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted mid-air to New Delhi after a false alert on Monday.

Similar hoaxes were received by India's low-cost operator IndiGo regarding two flights that were to take off - to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and to Muscat in Oman, according to Indian media.

NDTV reported that a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai and an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru also received bomb threats.