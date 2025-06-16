Relatives wait for remains after Air India crash

AHMEDABAD: Indian health officials have begun handing relatives the bodies of their loved ones after one of the world's worst plane crashes in decades, but most families were still waiting Monday (Jun 16) for results of DNA testing.

While mourners have held funerals for some of the 279 people killed when the Air India jet crashed in the western city of Ahmedabad, others are facing an anguished wait.

"They said it would take 48 hours. But it's been four days and we haven't received any response," said Rinal Christian, 23, whose elder brother was a passenger on the jetliner.

There was one survivor out of 242 passengers and crew on board the London-bound plane Thursday when it slammed into a residential area of Ahmedabad, killing at least 38 people on the ground as well.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"My brother was the sole breadwinner of the family," Christian said Sunday. "So what happens next?"

At a crematorium in the city, around 20 to 30 mourners chanted prayers in a funeral ceremony for Megha Mehta, a passenger who had been working in London.

As of late Sunday, 80 crash victims had been identified, according to Rajnish Patel, a doctor at Ahmedabad's civil hospital.

"This is a meticulous and slow process, so it has to be done meticulously only," Patel said.