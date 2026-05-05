Logo
Logo

Asia

Indian pilots demand further probe of Air India crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Indian pilots demand further probe of Air India crash

This comes ahead of the expected final report into the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that killed 260 people shortly after take-off on Jun 12, 2025.

Indian pilots demand further probe of Air India crash

Cranes removing the aeroplane's tail from the wreckage after the Air India flight 171 crash on Jun 12, 2025 is pictured in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on Jun 14, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar)

05 May 2026 04:11PM (Updated: 05 May 2026 04:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI: An Indian pilot group has submitted a letter to the aviation ministry suggesting that electrical failure, and not pilot action, could have caused the deadly Air India crash last year.

The submission by the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), which has more than 5,000 members, comes ahead of the expected final report into the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that killed 260 people shortly after take-off on Jun 12, 2025.

As required by international law, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) published a preliminary report on Jul 12, one month after the disaster, when the plane exploded into flames shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad in western India.

That 15-page document said the fuel supply to the jet's engines was cut off moments before impact, raising questions about possible pilot error.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

It did not mention whether the turning off of the fuel switches could have been caused by pilot manoeuvre, or by any kind of malfunction.

The FIP letter, dated May 1 and seen by AFP, offers what it called a "technical note" that "suggests a credible cause" requiring further investigation.

"A prelift-off electrical disturbance could have caused unintended relay operation and dual engine fuel cut-off without pilot input", it reads.

"Media reports ... continue to suggest pilot action," it adds.

"However, the International Civil Aviation Organisation ... requires all credible technical causes be ruled out first."

The final report is expected by next month, within a year of the crash.

"It is submitted that this may be treated as a testable hypothesis and examined through detailed electrical analysis ... Technical causes cannot be ruled out till this analysis is made," it argues.

Related:

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

Air India plane crash India
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement