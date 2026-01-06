Air India looks for new CEO to replace Campbell Wilson: Sources

NEW DELHI: Air India's board is scouting for a new chief executive to replace Campbell Wilson, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the airline remains under intense scrutiny over safety lapses after a crash in June killed 260 people.

In the aftermath ‍of the world's deadliest aviation ⁠disaster in ‍a decade, regulators flagged problems ranging from flying aircraft without emergency equipment checks to delays in replacing engine parts, maintenance record forgery and shortcomings in managing crew fatigue.

Wilson took ⁠over as Air India CEO and managing director in July 2022 after a 26-year career at Singapore Airlines, ‍where he held a range of senior roles across the flagship carrier and its wholly owned low-cost arm Scoot.

New Zealand-born Wilson's term at Air India is due to end in mid-2027 but he could be replaced before then, according to India's Economic Times newspaper, which first reported the search for a new CEO on Monday.

Air India is chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, who is also the chair of its majority owner Tata Group. ‌Singapore Airlines holds a 25 per cent stake in Air India.

Tata Group, Singapore Airlines, Air India and Wilson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tata was unhappy ‍with ‌Wilson last year over the airline's performance after he had effectively been given a blank cheque to fix its problems after it was purchased from the Indian government, one of the people told Reuters. They both declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Economic Times reported Chandrasekaran had held discussions with the CEOs of at least two leading ‌UK- and US-based international carriers as potential successors to Wilson, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Air India Express, the group's low-cost carrier, is also likely to see similar leadership changes, the newspaper added.

Air India was India's state carrier before the loss-making airline was privatised and sold to Tata Group in 2022 in a bid to revive its fortunes.

Since then, the conglomerate has invested heavily to modernise the fleet and expand routes, but the airline's turnaround has been challenged by delays in aircraft deliveries and refurbishments as well as operational issues and safety concerns.