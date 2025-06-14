Death toll in Air India crash rises to at least 279

AHMEDABAD: The death toll from the fiery crash of a London-bound passenger jet in an Indian city climbed to 279 on Saturday (Jun 14) as officials sought to match the DNA of victims with their grieving relatives.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner issued a mayday call shortly before it crashed around lunchtime on Thursday, bursting into a fireball as it hit residential buildings.

A police source said on Saturday that 279 bodies had been found at the crash site in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, making it one of the worst plane disasters of the 21st century.

"Nobody can fill the void left by loss," said Imtiyaz Ali, whose younger brother boarded the plane.

"I can't even begin to explain what's going on inside me," he told AFP.