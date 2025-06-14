Air India crash death toll rises to 279

AHMEDABAD: Grieving families waited for news on Saturday (Jun 14) after one of the deadliest air disasters in decades, with the toll rising to 279 people killed in the Indian passenger jet crash.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner issued a mayday call shortly before it crashed at around lunchtime on Thursday, bursting into a fireball as it hit residential buildings.

On Saturday, a police source said that 279 bodies had been recovered from the crash site in the northern Indian city of Ahmedabad, one of the worst plane disasters of the 21st century.

There was one survivor out of the 242 people - 230 passengers and 12 crew - on board the jet when it crashed, leaving the tailpiece of the aircraft jutting out of a hostel for medical staff.

At least 38 people were killed on the ground.

"I saw my child for the first time in two years, it was a great time," said Anil Patel, whose son and daughter-in-law had surprised him with a visit before boarding the Air India flight.

"And now, there is nothing," he said, breaking down in tears. "Whatever the gods wanted has happened."