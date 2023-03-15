Only 2.7% of Southeast Asia cities breathed 'healthy' air in 2022: Report

BANGKOK: Just a tiny fraction of regional cities in Southeast Asia recorded air quality levels in 2022 that meet international health standards, according to a new report from IQAir, a company that tracks air pollution worldwide.

According to its most recent report published on Tuesday (Mar 14), only 2.7 per cent of cities within the region - eight cities out of 296 where data is recorded - met the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guideline for PM2.5.

PM2.5 are tiny particles that can cause serious health problems. It is one of the deadliest forms of air pollution with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres.

These particles can penetrate deep inside the lungs, where they either remain for long periods or pass into the bloodstream unfiltered.

Prolonged exposure to harmful air pollution is known to weaken resistance to respiratory diseases and can heighten the risks of lung cancer and heart disease.

It can be caused by multiple sources, but in Southeast Asia the leading polluters were industry emissions, power generation, vehicle emissions as well as open burning, IQAir said in its report.

Indonesia recorded the highest regional pollution levels, with six of its cities in the top 15 for highest PM2.5 concentrations, including the top-ranked Pasarkemis in Java’s Banten province, and major metropolises Jakarta and Surabaya placing fourth and seventh on the most polluted regional list.

Vietnam’s Hanoi ranked second while Laos’ capital Vientiane was the 14th most polluted city last year.

Overall air quality, however, improved throughout Southeast Asia last year, with seven of nine countries in the region recording a decrease in PM2.5 concentrations across the year. Only Vietnam and Laos saw air pollution levels worsen.

Three Indonesian cities also placed in the “healthy” range of 0-5 micrograms per cubic metre - the measurement of concentration of air pollutants. Those were Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province, Pangkal Pinang in the Bangka Belitung Islands Province and Mamuju in West Sulawesi.

The region’s best air quality was in Nam Sach, a rural district in the Red River Delta region of Vietnam, according to the survey by IQAir.