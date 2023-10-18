AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes draws flak for shirtless massage during work call

Air Asia's chief executive officer Tony Fernandes has drawn criticism after he posted a half-naked photo of himself getting a massage while participating in a conference call.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday (Oct 16), the low-cost airline boss posted a picture of himself, shirtless and sitting down, while a woman massages his left shoulder.

He wrote that it had been "a stressful week".

"Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting," he added. "We are making big progress and I have now finalised Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish."

The post has since been deleted from Fernandes' LinkedIn account.

Reactions on social media were largely critical.

"How is it being shirtless with an image like this, while being in a management meeting called culture?" one user wrote on LinkedIn. "And why does he even find this acceptable to share?! It is appalling."

Another user said: "It's not the work culture that allowed him to get a massage (shirtless) during the meet, it's the leverage his position gave him being a CEO."